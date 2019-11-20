Thailand announce 20-man U-23 squad for SEA Games 2019

Thailand have announced their 20-man squad for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA) 2019 football U-23s. The Thais find themselves in Group B alongside competitive outfits such as Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Laos.

The young guns of Thailand will be keen to bounce back after failing to make the AFC U-19 Championship, leading to coach Issara Sritaro parting ways with the team, but the U-23s have a good chance of impressing at the SEA Games.

The official social media accounts for the War Elephants confirmed their 20-man squad for the tournament.

Full Thailand U-23 SEA Games 2019 squad:

Goalkeepers: Korraphat Nareechan (Khonkaen FC) Nont Muangngam (Chiangmai FC)

Defenders: Jaturapat Sattham (Chainat Hornbill FC) Saringkarn Promsupa (SCG Muangthong United) Chatchai Saengdao (SCG Muangthong United) Sarayut Sompim (PPT Rayong FC) Shinnaphat Leeaoh (Singha Chiangrai United) Thitathorn Aksornsri (Police Tero FC)

Midfielders: Worachit Kanitsribampen (Chonburi FC) Chatmongkol Thongkiri (Chainat Hornbill FC) Kritsada Kaman (Chonburi FC) Wisarut Imaura (True Bangkok United) Ratthanakorn Maikami (Buriram United) Ekanit Panya (Singha Chiangrai United) Anon Amornlerdsak (True Bangkok United) Jaroensak Vongkorn (Samut Prakarn City FC)

Forwards: Sittichok Paso (Chonburi FC) Supachok Sarachat (Buriram United) Supachai Jaided (Buriram United) Suphanat Mueanta (Buriram United)