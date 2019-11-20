Indonesia announce 20-man squad for Southeast Asian Games 2019

Indonesia under-23 head coach Indra Sjafri has announced a 20-man strong squad for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games 2019. Tim Garuda have been clubbed in Group B of the competition alongside Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei.
Indonesia start their SEA Games 2019 football campaign on 26th November against rivals Thailand before facing Singapore two days later. They will conclude their group stage action with matches against Vietnam, Brunei and Laos on 1st, 3rd and 5th December respectively. The semi-finals and medal matches have been scheduled for the 7th and 10th of December.
Here’s the Indonesia squad in full:
Goalkeepers
GK -Nadeo Arga Winata – Borneo FC
GK – Muhammad Riyandi – Barito Putera
Defenders
CB – Andy Setyo – Tira Persikabo
CB – Bagas Adi Nugroho – Bhayangkara FC
CB – Nurhidayat Haji Haris – Bhayangkara FC
CB – Dodi Alekvan Djin – Persik Kediri
RB – Asnawi Mangkualam – PSM Makassar
LB – Firza Andika – PSM Makassar
Midfielders
DM – Zulfiandi – Madura United
DM – Rachmat Irianto – Persebaya
CM – Sani Rizki Fauzi – Bhayangkara FC
CM – Evan Dimas – Barito Putera
CM – Syahrian Abimanyu – Madura United
LM – Irkham Zahrul Mila – PSS Sleman
LM – Feby Eka Putra – Persija
LM – Saddil Ramdani – Pahang FA
RM – Witan Sulaeman – PSIM Yogyakarta
RM – Maulana Vikri – Lechia Gdanks
Forwards
CF – Osvaldo Ardiles Haay – Persebaya
CF – Muhammad Rafli – Arema FC