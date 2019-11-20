Indonesia announce 20-man squad for Southeast Asian Games 2019

Indonesia under-23 head coach Indra Sjafri has announced a 20-man strong squad for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games 2019. Tim Garuda have been clubbed in Group B of the competition alongside Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei.

Indonesia start their SEA Games 2019 football campaign on 26th November against rivals Thailand before facing Singapore two days later. They will conclude their group stage action with matches against Vietnam, Brunei and Laos on 1st, 3rd and 5th December respectively. The semi-finals and medal matches have been scheduled for the 7th and 10th of December.

Here’s the Indonesia squad in full:

Goalkeepers

GK -Nadeo Arga Winata – Borneo FC

GK – Muhammad Riyandi – Barito Putera

Defenders

CB – Andy Setyo – Tira Persikabo

CB – Bagas Adi Nugroho – Bhayangkara FC

CB – Nurhidayat Haji Haris – Bhayangkara FC

CB – Dodi Alekvan Djin – Persik Kediri

RB – Asnawi Mangkualam – PSM Makassar

LB – Firza Andika – PSM Makassar

Midfielders

DM – Zulfiandi – Madura United

DM – Rachmat Irianto – Persebaya

CM – Sani Rizki Fauzi – Bhayangkara FC

CM – Evan Dimas – Barito Putera

CM – Syahrian Abimanyu – Madura United

LM – Irkham Zahrul Mila – PSS Sleman

LM – Feby Eka Putra – Persija

LM – Saddil Ramdani – Pahang FA

RM – Witan Sulaeman – PSIM Yogyakarta

RM – Maulana Vikri – Lechia Gdanks

Forwards

CF – Osvaldo Ardiles Haay – Persebaya

CF – Muhammad Rafli – Arema FC