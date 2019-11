Vietnam announce 20-man squad for Southeast Asian Games 2019

Vietnam have named a 20-man strong under-22 squad for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games 2019. The Golden Dragons have been clubbed in Group B at the SEA Games alongside Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore and Brunei.

Vietnam are set to start their campaign against Brunei on 26th November, followed by matches against Laos, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand on 28th November, 1st, 3rd and 5th December respectively. Here is the full Golden Dragons’ squad which will take part in the SEA Games.

GOALKEEPERS (2): Bui Tien Dung (Ha Noi FC), Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong)

DEFENDERS (8): Ho Tan Tai (Becamex Binh Duong), Bui Tien Dung, Do Thanh Thinh (SHB Da Nang), Nguyen Duc Chien (Viettel), Le Ngoc Bao (Pho Hien), Huynh Tan Sinh (Quang Nam), Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Thanh Chung (Ha Noi FC)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Truong Van Thai Quy, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi FC), Trieu Viet Hung, Tran Thanh Son (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa)

FORWARDS (2): Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong), Ha Duc Chinh (SHB Da Nang)

Backup Goalkeeper: Phan Van Bieu (SHB Da Nang)

The semi-finals and Gold & Bronze Medal matches have been scheduled for 7th and 10th December respectively.