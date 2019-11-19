Southeast Asian Games 2019: Azkals full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

The 30th Southeast Asian Games is upon us, as a total of 11 members of Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) countries will duke it out in the biennial regional multi-sport event.

Set to take place on November 30 to December 11 across 23 cities in the Philippines, the 2019 SEA Games is expected to host almost 10,000 of the best Asian athletes in their respective fields.

The Philippine national football teams for men and women will both be keen on fielding in strong lineups as they try to have a better showing in their previous campaign. Both of the said teams have failed to make it past the group stages in the 2017 edition of the biennial meet.

Philippines football full schedule

Both the Azkals and the Malditas have earned the luck of the draw for the upcoming SEA Games. The Azkals are bunched alongside Timor Leste, Myanmar, Cambodia, and 2017 runner-ups Malaysia in Group B.

Group A, on the other hand, will be composed of Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Singapore, bronze medalist Indonesia, and defending champions Thailand.

As for the Malditas, they are grouped alongside Myanmar and Malaysia in Group A, while Group B is composed of the likes of Indonesia, runner-ups Thailand, and the defending champions in Vietnam.

Men’s football competition is set to happen on November 25 to December 10, while the women’s football competition will commence on November 26 to December 8. Matches are to be the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium (Women’s and Men’s), Binan Football Stadium (Women’s and Men’s), and Imus Grandstand (Men’s).

The Azkals’ first group stage match will be up against Cambodia on November 25, 8pm, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. The Malditas will take on Myanmar at the same day and time, at the Binan Football Stadium.

Live stream, when and where to watch

Live telecast of the games will be broadcasted by two of the biggest networks in the country. ABS-CBN and TV5 have agreed to join forces to cover 56 sports which will have somewhere around 530 gold medals up for grabs.

Both networks are available on cable and free TV.

Squad

Below are the listed 23-man pool for the men’s and women’s football national teams:

Philippine Azkals:

Goal keepers:

Patrick Deyto, Neil Etheridge, Michael Falkesgaard

Defenders:

Daisuke Sato, Carli de Murga, Martin Steuble, Amani Aguinaldo, Luke Woodland, Alvaro Silva, Justin Baas, Elias Mordal, Marco Casambre, Sean Patrick Kane

Midfielders:

Stephan Schrock, Iain Ramsay, Mike Ott, John-Patrick Strauss, Yrick Gallantes

Forwards:

Patrick Reichelt, Angel Guirado, OJ Porteria, Mark Hartmann, Curt Dizon

Philippine Malditas:

Goal keepers:

Inna Palacios, Stacey Cavill, Mari Caparros

Defenders:

Mary Lam, Claire Lim, Hali Long, Alesa Dolino, Patrice Impelido, Mea Bernal, Tara Shelton, Calah Simarago, Chelo Hodges

Midfielders:

Camille Rodriguez, Irish Narvaja, Sara Castaneda, Kyla Inquig, Charisa Lemoran, Rocelle Mendano, Hazel Lustan, Dionesa Tolentin, Eloiza Fagsao

Forwards:

Quinley Quezada, Alisha del Campo

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is expected to roll out the final lineups in the upcoming weeks.