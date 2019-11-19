Southeast Asian Games 2019: Hidliyn Diaz, weightlifting 55kg, schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, timings

The 30th Southeast Asian Games is upon us, as a total of 11 members of Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) countries will duke it out in the biennial regional multi-sport event.

Set to take place on November 30 to December 11 across 23 cities in the Philippines, the 2019 SEA Games is expected to host almost 10,000 of the best Asian athletes in their respective fields.

Hidilyn Diaz put Philippine women’s weightlifting in the map, after becoming the first Filipino woman to win an Olympic medal. She won the silver medal in 2016 Summer Olympics in the women’s 53-kg weight division.

Philippines Weightlifting schedule

The weightlifting event will be held for four days from December 1 to 4 at the (Rizal Memorial Sports Complex) Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate, Manila.

Day 1: Women’s 45 kg will begin at 1pm and end 3pm. This is followed by the Men’s 55k at 4pm to 6pm.

Day 2: Women’s 49 kg (10am-12 noon)

Men’s 61kg (1pm- 3pm)

Women’s 55kg (4pm to 6pm)

Day 3: Women’s 59 kg (10am-12 noon)

Men’s 67 kg (1pm-3pm)

Women’s 64kg (4pm-6pm)

Day 4: Women’s 71 kg (1pm-3pm)

Men’s 73 kg (4pm-6pm)

After Diaz’s international success, Filipino fans are now paying attention to the sport more than ever, hoping for the next big star.

Live stream, when and where to watch

Live telecast of the games will be broadcasted by two of the biggest networks in the country. ABS-CBN and TV5 have agreed to join forces to cover 56 sports which will have somewhere around 530 gold medals up for grabs.

Both networks are available on cable and free TV.

Squad

Women’s

Mary Flor Diaz — 45 kg

Elien Rse Perez — 49 kg

Hidilyn Diaz — 55 kg

Margaret Colonia — 59 kg

Elreen Ann Ando — 64 kg

Kristel Machrohon — 71 kg

Men’s

John Fabuar Ceniza — 55kg

Dave Lloyd Pacaldo — 61 kg

Nestor Colonia — 64 kg

Jeffrey Garcia — 73 kg