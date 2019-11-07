Southeast Asian Games 2019 tickets: Where to buy online, website, venues, sports list

The 30th Southeast Asian Games is upon us, as a total of 11 members of Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) countries will duke it out in the biennial regional multi-sport event.

Set to take place on November 30 to December 11 across 23 cities in the Philippines, the 2019 SEA Games is expected to host almost 10,000 of the best Asian athletes in their respective fields.

Filipinos will get a chance to watch their best homegrown athletes compete live. This will be the fourth time the country will host the esteemed event since 1981, 1991 and 2005.

Here’s how you can avail tickets and watch the game live as it happens.

Where to buy/Website

The 2019 SEA Games tickets are being distributed by the event’s official ticketing outlet, SM Tickets and have been made available to the public thru their website since October 3.

Those who prefer to get their tickets on hand can visit several SM ticket centers across the country. Sports determined to be less popular by the organizers will have a minimal fee.

You may visit the 2019 SEA Games’ official website for more information.

Venues and sports list

The 30th iteration of the biennial meet might just be one of its biggest yet, holding 530 events across 56 sports and 63 disciplines.

All events will be scattered across four designated clusters or hubs: namely Clark, Subic, Metro Manila, and “Other Areas”

The opening ceremony will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, while the closing ceremony will be in New Clark City. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be present to preside over the opening and closing ceremonies.

