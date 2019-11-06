Southeast Asian Games 2019: Philippines basketball full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

The 30th Southeast Asian Games is upon us, as a total of 11 members of Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) countries will duke it out in the biennial regional multi-sport event.

Set to take place on November 30 to December 11 across 23 cities in the Philippines, the 2019 SEA Games is expected to host almost 10,000 of the best Asian athletes in their respective fields.

Basketball, of course, remains as the most popular sport in the host nation, and the Philippines will be fielding a formidable unit in both the 5×5 and 3×3 categories of the tournament.

Philippines basketball full schedule

For the first time ever in its rich history, the SEA Games will feature a 3×3 basketball competition. The sport’s growing popularity in recent years have made it enticing to watch for fans, who wishes to see a more physical and fast-paced game.

3×3 basketball will be held from December 1 to 2 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan, Manila, for both the men’s and women’s division.

The 5×5 tournament, meanwhile, will take place on December 4 to 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The Philippine men’s team has dominated the tournament in recent years, capturing the gold twelve times. The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team, on the other hand, will look to take the title away from two-time champion Malaysia.

Live stream, when and where to watch

Live telecast of the games will be broadcasted by two of the biggest networks in the country. ABS-CBN and TV5 have agreed to join forces to cover 56 sports which will have somewhere around 530 gold medals up for grabs.

Both networks are available on cable and free TV.

(To be updated when official brackets are released)

Squad

Men’s 5×5

Multi-titled PBA coach Tim Cone has been tasked to form a 15-man line-up in a bid to defend the Philippines’ 5×5 title. Included in his pool are members of his Barangay Ginebra team including LA Tenorio, Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle, and Art dela Cruz.

Completing the group are All-Stars June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Vic Manuel, RR Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Chris Ross, Christian Standhardinger, and Matthew Wright. Kiefer Ravena has also been added in the pool, replacing the injured Jayson Castro.

Coach Cone is expected to announce the Final 12 in the coming weeks.

Men’s 3×3

Coach Ronnie Magsanoc has assembled a 12-man pool consisting of Raymond Almazan, Baser Amer, Chris Banchero, Mac Belo, Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, Jason Perkins, Terrence Romeo, Ian Sangalang, Anthony Semerad, and Mo Tautuaa. Robert Bolick has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Only four players will be selected for the final line-up.

Women’s 5×5

Coach Pat Aquino formed a 16-women pool led by holdovers April Bernardino and Jack Animam.

Joining them are Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, Andrea Tongco, Chack Cabinbin, Snow Penaranda, Camille Claro, Tina Deacon, Sarah Porter, Kelli Hayes, Khate Castillo, Gemma Miranda, Danica Jose, Bea Daez, and Eunique Chan.

Women’s 3×3

(To be updated)