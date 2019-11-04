Rugby World Cup 2019: Roger Federer sends video message to victorious Siya Kolisi and Springboks

Siya Kolisi captained South Africa to Rugby World Cup success on Saturday and Roger Federer was among the many to congratulate him

Roger Federer has saluted the “amazing” South Africa team and captain Siya Kolisi following their Rugby World Cup final win over England.

The Springboks thrashed favourites England 32-12 in Yokohama on Saturday and tennis superstar Federer sent a video message praising their achievement.

Federer’s mother, Lynette, was born in South Africa and the 20-time grand slam champion clearly enjoyed the nation’s success in Japan.

“Siya, it’s Roger here. Couldn’t be more happy for you and the team,” he said in a video shared on the Springboks’ Twitter account on Sunday.

“What a victory, what an amazing team effort. You guys spent so much time together and you ended up with the big win.

“I was watching it, I was following it. Many, many congratulations and I hope I can meet you soon.

“You’re the best. Well done everybody, you guys are amazing.”