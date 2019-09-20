WATCH: History beckons as 20 teams compete in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Twenty teams have made their way to Japan for a historic Rugby World Cup. For the first time ever, the competition will take in Asia, outside the traditional heartland of the sport. The tournament will start from September 20 and will go on for the next seven weeks. Here’s a little preview:

2019 Rugby World Cup Preview

For the first time in thirty-two years, the Rugby World Cup will take place in Asia, outside the traditional heartland of the sport. The competition itself will be held in Japan with twelve different venues being made available.

Twenty teams will participate in the World Cup this time around, as has been the norm since 1995. The qualified nations for the competition are as follows: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Samoa, Russia, New Zealand, Italy, South Africa, Namibia, Canada, England, France, Argentina, United States of America, Tonga, Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, and Uruguay.

The teams have been divided in four pools of five each, with the top two advancing to the quarterfinals. Furthermore, both the top teams in the group will automatically qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Meanwhile, the third-placed teams will also qualify for the next edition of the tournament, despite being eliminated in the group stage.

The final will take place on November 2, 2019, in Yokohama.

(Image credits: Rugby World Cup)