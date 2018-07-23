New Zealand retain Men’s RWC Sevens title

New Zealand have claimed back-to-back Rugby World Cup Sevens titles after they beat England 33-12 at AT&T Park in San Francisco on Sunday.

Scores from Sione Molia (2), Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa and Trael Joass saw the All Blacks Sevens follow their Women’s team to glory.

The English crossed the try-line through Mike Ellery and Ruaridh McConnochie in defeat.

England were hugely impressive in beating South Africa 29-7 before New Zealand saw off Fiji 22-17 in their respective semi-final fixtures.

South Africa would go on to pip Fiji 24-19 to take the Bronze while fifth place was claimed by Argentina, who beat USA 33-7 to that spot.

Scotland overcame France 29-24 in extra-time to seal seventh place while Ireland impressed in beating Australia to the Challenge Trophy.