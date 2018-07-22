RWC Sevens semi-finalists confirmed

It was another thrilling day in the Men’s competition as South Africa, England, Fiji and New Zealand progressed into Sunday’s semi-finals.
South Africa outclassed Scotland in their quarter-final, winning 36-5, and will meet England, who edged USA 24-19 after extra-time, in the last four.
Indeed England progressed in dramatic fashion as Phil Burgess claimed the match-winning try following a perfect cross field kick from Tom Mitchell.
Fiji were too good for Argentina as they ran out comfortable 43-7 winners in a high quality performance and will face off with New Zealand in their semi-final, with the All Blacks Sevens coming from behind to defeat France 12-7, despite having three players sin-binned in the game.
Men’s Day Two Results:
Bowl Quarter Finals
Tonga 29-33 Chile
Papua New Guinea 19-21 Uruguay
Jamaica 10-24 Hong Kong
Zimbabwe 10-24 Uganda
Challenge Quarter Finals
Kenya 14-24 Ireland
Canada 35-17 Japan
Australia 41-0 Russia
Wales 24-19 Samoa
Championship Quarter Finals
Scotland 5-36 South Africa
Argentina 7-43 Fiji
France 7-12 New Zealand
USA 19-24 England (AET)