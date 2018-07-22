RWC Sevens semi-finalists confirmed

It was another thrilling day in the Men’s competition as South Africa, England, Fiji and New Zealand progressed into Sunday’s semi-finals.

South Africa outclassed Scotland in their quarter-final, winning 36-5, and will meet England, who edged USA 24-19 after extra-time, in the last four.

Indeed England progressed in dramatic fashion as Phil Burgess claimed the match-winning try following a perfect cross field kick from Tom Mitchell.

Fiji were too good for Argentina as they ran out comfortable 43-7 winners in a high quality performance and will face off with New Zealand in their semi-final, with the All Blacks Sevens coming from behind to defeat France 12-7, despite having three players sin-binned in the game.

Men’s Day Two Results:

Bowl Quarter Finals

Tonga 29-33 Chile

Papua New Guinea 19-21 Uruguay

Jamaica 10-24 Hong Kong

Zimbabwe 10-24 Uganda

Challenge Quarter Finals

Kenya 14-24 Ireland

Canada 35-17 Japan

Australia 41-0 Russia

Wales 24-19 Samoa

Championship Quarter Finals

Scotland 5-36 South Africa

Argentina 7-43 Fiji

France 7-12 New Zealand

USA 19-24 England (AET)