Fiji and Blitzboks progress to Paris quarters

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the Sevens Series as the leading two teams, Fiji and South Africa, progressed to the quarter-finals.

England will take on Fiji, while South Africa face Spain, Ireland play Canada and New Zealand are drawn against the USA in what promises to be a hotly contested quarter-final line-up in Paris.

Fiji, who hold a seven-point lead over South Africa at the top of the standings, will become series champions if they reach the podium in Paris.

It was not plain sailing on Saturday as both series leaders were made to work hard for their places in the quarter-finals on a day of surprising results which saw every team drop points in the pool stage.

In Pool A Fiji suffered a 22-19 loss to Kenya to put their quarter-final qualification in doubt, but the reigning Olympic Champions recovered to defeat New Zealand 26-17, which added to their earlier 35-12 victory over Samoa was enough to secure their passage to the quarter-finals.

South Africa lost their opening match against Scotland 14-12 but bounced back to record victories over Russia 21-19, and Canada 28-0 to finish top of Pool B.

Invitational team Ireland continued their outstanding form from last weekend in London where they claimed the bronze medal, remaining unbeaten to top Pool C with wins against Spain 14-5, Australia 24-14 and a thrilling 19-19 draw with Wales.

USA pipped England to top Pool D on points difference after a second-half comeback in the final match of the day secured a 21-21 draw between the nations who had both beaten France and Argentina earlier.

A noisy and enthusiastic French crowd were treated to a feast of rugby sevens action as the men’s and women’s events are combined in Paris to create a grand finale to the series.

Challenge Trophy Quarter-Finals

Kenya v Argentina

Australia v Russia

France v Samoa

Scotland v Wales

Cup Quarter-Finals

Fiji v England

Ireland v Canada

USA v New Zealand

South Africa v Spain

Day One results

Australia 29-10 Wales

Ireland 14-5 Spain

Canada 33-7 Russia

South Africa 12-14 Scotland

New Zealand 24-5 Kenya

Fiji 35-12 Samoa

USA 26-7 Argentina

England 28-21 France

Australia 10-17 Spain

Ireland 19-19 Wales

Canada 26-14 Scotland

South Africa 21-19 Russia

New Zealand 22-17 Samoa

Fiji 19-22 Kenya

USA 26-12 France

England 28-19 Argentina

Wales 14-21 Spain

Ireland 24-14 Australia

Russia 14-17 Scotland

South Africa 28-0 Canada

Kenya 24-10 Samoa

Fiji 26-17 New Zealand

Argentina 26-28 France

England 21-21 USA