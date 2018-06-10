Fiji and Blitzboks progress to Paris quarters

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the Sevens Series as the leading two teams, Fiji and South Africa, progressed to the quarter-finals.
England will take on Fiji, while South Africa face Spain, Ireland play Canada and New Zealand are drawn against the USA in what promises to be a hotly contested quarter-final line-up in Paris.
Fiji, who hold a seven-point lead over South Africa at the top of the standings, will become series champions if they reach the podium in Paris.
Your men's Cup quarter-finalists at the #Paris7s are as follows:@fijirugby v @EnglandRugby @IrishRugby v @RugbyCanada @USARugby v @nz7s @Blitzboks v @ferugby pic.twitter.com/C2zisAs9eK
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 9, 2018
It was not plain sailing on Saturday as both series leaders were made to work hard for their places in the quarter-finals on a day of surprising results which saw every team drop points in the pool stage.
In Pool A Fiji suffered a 22-19 loss to Kenya to put their quarter-final qualification in doubt, but the reigning Olympic Champions recovered to defeat New Zealand 26-17, which added to their earlier 35-12 victory over Samoa was enough to secure their passage to the quarter-finals.
South Africa lost their opening match against Scotland 14-12 but bounced back to record victories over Russia 21-19, and Canada 28-0 to finish top of Pool B.
Invitational team Ireland continued their outstanding form from last weekend in London where they claimed the bronze medal, remaining unbeaten to top Pool C with wins against Spain 14-5, Australia 24-14 and a thrilling 19-19 draw with Wales.
USA pipped England to top Pool D on points difference after a second-half comeback in the final match of the day secured a 21-21 draw between the nations who had both beaten France and Argentina earlier.
A noisy and enthusiastic French crowd were treated to a feast of rugby sevens action as the men’s and women’s events are combined in Paris to create a grand finale to the series.
Challenge Trophy Quarter-Finals
Kenya v Argentina
Australia v Russia
France v Samoa
Scotland v Wales
Cup Quarter-Finals
Fiji v England
Ireland v Canada
USA v New Zealand
South Africa v Spain
Day One results
Australia 29-10 Wales
Ireland 14-5 Spain
Canada 33-7 Russia
South Africa 12-14 Scotland
New Zealand 24-5 Kenya
Fiji 35-12 Samoa
USA 26-7 Argentina
England 28-21 France
Australia 10-17 Spain
Ireland 19-19 Wales
Canada 26-14 Scotland
South Africa 21-19 Russia
New Zealand 22-17 Samoa
Fiji 19-22 Kenya
USA 26-12 France
England 28-19 Argentina
Wales 14-21 Spain
Ireland 24-14 Australia
Russia 14-17 Scotland
South Africa 28-0 Canada
Kenya 24-10 Samoa
Fiji 26-17 New Zealand
Argentina 26-28 France
England 21-21 USA