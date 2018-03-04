South Africa into Sevens semis in Vegas

Rugby Sevens World series leaders South Africa moved into the Las Vegas Sevens semi-finals on Saturday after beating Australia 29-17.

Playing at the packed 40,000-seat Sam Boyd Stadium, the South Africans advanced to Sunday’s semi-final with a strong second-half showing after the game was tied 12-all at half time.

The South Africans will face Argentina in the last four after they defeated Kenya 17-12.

Hosts USA also secured a semi-final spot with a 17-12 victory over England, the unbeaten US side won thanks to three tries from speed merchant Perry Baker.

In the other quarter-final, Jerry Tuwai scored the winning try almost two minutes after the final siren as Olympic champions Fiji pipped New Zealand 14-10.

South Africa lead the series with 77 points after four rounds, with New Zealand (69), Fiji (62) and Australia (60) making up the top four. The Americans are in seventh place on 36 points.