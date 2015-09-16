Rowntree: ‘We’re feeling the excitement’

England forwards coach Graham Rowntree has discussed the infectious enthusiasm around the country ahead of Friday's clash with Fiji.

The match will kickstart the 2015 Rugby World Cup as England look to win their second title.

"We are well aware of the excitement. You can feel it when you walk around," said Rowntree.

"We have been getting lots of messages. It reminds me of the Olympics. It simmered and simmered and the whole country got behind us.

"You can feel the support. It's building and building and tomorrow night I think we will show that."

Rowntree added that England were as prepared as possible for an exciting few weeks ahead.

"We have been ready for a couple of weeks. It’s been a long three months in camp and we had a good workout against two great nations (France and Ireland).

"The lads are fitter than they have ever been – I suppose this is the time of their lives and I am excited for them."