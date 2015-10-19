Rugby World Cup semi-final line-up

The final four of the 2015 Rugby World Cup have been decided following the weekend's quarter-finals, and it's an all southern hemisphere affair.

South Africa were the first team to book their spot in the semi-finals, with the Springboks edging an injury-hit Wales side to claim a 23-19 victory.

The Springboks needed a 75th-minute try from skipper Fourie du Preez to secure the win, ending the charge of a brave Welsh outfit.

Heyneke Meyer's side now faces the unenviable task of facing a rampant New Zealand side who hammered France 62-13. In what was an embarrassing night for the French, the All Blacks ran in nine tries to reaffirm their position as tournament favourites.

Ireland were rocked by injuries in their final pool fixture, but even a stronger Irish side may not have been able to quell Argentina, with the Pumas claiming a 43-20 win on Sunday.

The South American outfit put in an outstanding first-quarter display to set up their victory and with it a semi-final match-up with Australia.

The Wallabies were expected to make light work of Scotland in their semi-final, but the Scots had other ideas, and only a late – and controversial – penalty saw Australia claim a 35-34 victory.

Semi-final fixtures:

October 24: South Africa v New Zealand (16:00 local, 23:00 HKT)

October 25: Argentina v Australia (16:00 local, 23:00 HKT)