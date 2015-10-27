We’ve learned our lessons: Foster

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has said that his side will not repeat the mistakes that saw them lose to Australia in August when the two teams meet in Saturday's World Cup Final.

In the past two years, New Zealand have racked up a phenomenal record, winning 26 of the 29 Tests that they have played, drawing one and losing just twice.

The first of those defeats was against South Africa last year and the second loss was just a matter of months ago against the Wallabies.

The All Blacks lost that match 27-19 in Sydney before recovering to record a 41-13 victory in Auckland a week later.

The Wallabies' recent success over their trans-Tasman rivals may have boosted confidence in their ranks, with former Wallaby skipper James Horwill telling BT Sport that "when we play as well as we can I think we can beat anyone", but Foster believes that his charges will be a very different proposition at Twickenham on Saturday than they were in the Rugby Championship.

"I think it's a total clean sheet. The lessons we learned from Sydney and Eden Park we've already applied in our game and put them into practice," said Foster.

"It's a great rivalry and clearly we've played each other a few times, but it's pretty special to play in a World Cup final against them."

If the Wallabies are to down New Zealand, flanker David Pocock will certainly play a key role, and the All Blacks are well aware that they need to shut down the Brumbies ace.

However, Foster has said that they won't be making any major changes to their gameplan to nullify Pocock's impact.

"They've got some areas of strength that they'll try and attack us; we've got some areas of strength we want to attack them," he added.

"It's not a matter of us changing what we do it's just often we've got to do stuff better."