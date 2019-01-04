Wrestle Kingdom 13: Tetsuya Naito defeats Chris Jericho in epic battle

Tetsuya Naito was a man on a mission as he looked to get back his Intercontinental Title from Chris Jericho.

Naito had a good start to the match, but Jericho used the Kendo Stick on the outside to completely dominate his opponent. Jericho’s offence was largely based on brawling and even locked in the Walls of Jericho on two separate occasions to no avail.

Naito had his eye on the prize and that was getting back the title from Chris Jericho. That’s exactly what he did. With two separate Destinos on Jericho, as well as a shot to the head with the title he took back the Intercontinental Title.

With Tetsuya Naito winning the title. LIJ had another title added to their collection, following winning the two Tag Team Titles earlier in the night.

Whether Naito’s feud with Jericho is over or not is yet to be determined, but this match was an epic saga in their tale.