Wrestle Kingdom 13: Juice Robinson defeats Cody to win the IWGP US Champion

Cody faced Juice Robinson defending the IWGP United States Championship. Coming days after the announcement about All Elite Wrestling there was a lot of confusion about his future in New Japan. He defended his title at Wrestle Kingdom 13 against Juice Robinson.

With Brandi Rhodes at ringside, it looked like Cody was the obvious favourite, but soon enough she was ejected from ringside. Despite Cody hitting Cross Rhodes, a reversal Cross Rhodes from Juice Robinson put him back on track.

Two Left Hands of God, as well as two Pulp Frictions, saw Cody out cold, as Juice Robinson pinned him to become the new IWGP United States Champion.

This possibly means it is the last we will see of Cody in New Japan, as he takes on his duties at All Elite Wrestling full-time.