Wrestle Kingdom 13 saw a huge title change, as Zack Sabre Junior beat Tomohiro Ishii for the British Heavyweight Championship. ZSJ focused on Ishii’s arm early on in the match and even absorbed the impact of a Superplex to put the hurt on Ishii.

Ishii tried to gain control several times and had control at different parts of the match. However, his efforts fell short, as Zack Sabre Jr. wrapped him up, first with the Guillotine, and then with the Double Arm Octopus.

In an incredible moment, Ishii could not continue and submitted.

Zack Sabre Junior became the new British Heavyweight Champion. This means he holds both the British Heavyweight Title as well as the Rev-Pro Tag Team Titles with Minoru Suzuki.