Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place in the Tokyo Dome later today and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year has a stacked card. Scroll down for full Wrestle Kingdom 13 results.

The show will be headlined by Kenny Omega defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against seasoned veteran Hiroshi Tanahashi.

WWE legend Chris Jericho defends the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon – Tetsuya Naito. Their contract signing segment ended with Jericho powerbombing Naito through a table.

We also have a dream match for the Never Openweight Championship as Kota Ibushi defends his title against Will Ospreay. Cody will also be on the card facing Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 match card

Main card

Kenny Omega vs Hiroshi Tanahashi (for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Chris Jericho vs Tetsuya Naito (No DQ match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White

KUSHIDA vs Taiji Ishimori (for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

Cody vs Juice Robinson (for the IWGP United States Championship)

Guerrillas of Destiny vs EVIL and SANADA vs The Young Bucks (for the IWGP Tag-Team Championships)

Tomohiro Ishii vs Zack Sabre Jr. (for the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs Roppongi 3K (for the IWGP Jr. Tag-Team Championships)

Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay (for the NEVER Openweight Championship)

Pre-show

Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contenders for NEVER Openweight six-man titles

Wrestle Kingdom 13 news

Jericho vs Naito is now a No DQ match as per Jericho’s request:

Zack Sabre Jr. had a message for his opponent Ishii:

Will Ospreay is ready to face Kota Ibushi again:

2016….2019.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results

Pre-Show

Goto, Beretta, & Chuckie T vs Suzuki, Smith & Archer vs Scurll, Page, & Takahashi vs Taguchi, Makabe, & Toru Yano vs Nagata, Jeff Cobb, & David Finlay (#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

The last two teams in the gauntlet match were SUZUKI-Gun and the team of Toru Yano, Makabe and Taguchi. SUZUKI-Gun seemed favourites to win at this point as they dominated.

In a shock result, it was Yano, Makabe and Taguchi who won.

Main Card

Kota Ibushi (C) vs Will Ospreay (for the IWGP for the NEVER Openweight Championship)



The main card of Wrestle Kingdom 13 starts off with the electrifying contest between Kota Ibushi and Will Ospreay.

The two men started off showing their athleticism as they avoided each other’s offense. Ibushi took the upper hand early on, sending Ospeay rolling out after a dropkick. Ibushi looked to follow up with the Goldenstar Moonsault to the floor but Ospreay caught him with a kick to the gut and followed it up with a dive over the ropes.

Ibushi wrested control back and hit a springboard moonsault out on the floor before rolling Ospreay back in and hitting a high-angle German Suplex. Ibushi continued punishing Ospreay as the match continued.

Ospreay replied by tying Ibushi in the corner and hitting a superkick. They continued trading punches until both men went down after an electrifying exchange following a Spanish Fly from the challenger.

Ibushi shook off a German Suplex and replied with Kinshasa, paying homage to Shinsuke Nakamura. He followed it up with the Last Ride.

With Ibushi tied up a Tree of Woe, Ospreay slapped his childhood idol. Ibushi replied by slapping him back and a frustrated Ospreay booted the champ. Ospreay tried to hit a Powerbomb from the top rope but Ibushi hit a double stomp and was busted open at this point.

Ospreay countered a German Suplex and went for his finisher. Ibushi countered and hit a package Tombstone Piledriver. Ospreay kicked out and replied with a nasty side kick followed by an elbow and the Storm Breaker for the win.

Will Ospreay wins the NEVER Openweight Championship

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs Roppongi 3K (for the IWGP Jr. Tag-Team Championships)

The IWGP Junior Tag-Team Championships were on the line next. Kanemaru and Desperado started off strong in the title defense with great tandem offense including a tandem dive over the top ropes.

All 6-men traded offense till Roppongi 3K cleared the ring. Takagi came in and sent Sho face0first into the mat followed by a nasty clothesline. BUSHI came in after the kickout Yoh. Takagi followed it up with the Last of The Dragon to Sho to win the titles for LIJ.

BUSHI and Takagi win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag-Team Championships

Tomohiro Ishii (C) vs Zack Sabre Jr (for the British Heavyweight Championship)

Sabe Jr. promised to return to Britain with the title in the lead up to this match.

Sabre Jr. went after Ishii’s arm almost as soon as the match began, locking in a submission hold followed by a stomp as he tried to break Ishii down.

Ishii got back into it with a kneebar followed by a Superplex. ZSJ held on and twisted Ishii’s arm and he stayed down. ZSJ followed it up with a PK as Ishii continued to stay down. Ishii absorbed ZSJ’s kicked an took him down with one chop, followed by a Powerbomb.

After more back and forth, ZSJ finally found an opening and locked in his Octopus Hold, forcing Ishii to tap out. Sabre wins the British Heavyweight Championship.

Zack Sabre Jr def. Tomohiro Ishii

Guerrillas of Destiny vs EVIL and SANADA vs The Young Bucks (for the IWGP Tag-Team Championships)

With All Elite Wrestling being announced, this could be the Young Bucks’ last New Japan entrance for a while, although that depends on if AEW will have a talent sharing agreement with New Japan.

Matt Jackson had a Sharpshooter on EVIL as Nick hit a move off the top rope to SANADA. Tama Tonga told his brother to let Matt continued his hold on EVIL as the two teams banded together for a brief moment.

SANADA hit back with a dive over the ropes to The Bucks. Meanwhile, EVIL countered a Magic Killer from the Guerrillas. This was followed by a massive Tower of Doom spot in the corner. Nick Jackson followed it with 450 Splash.

EVIL and SANADA hit Matt Jackson with a Magic Killer before SANADA followed it up with a Moonsault to pin Jackson and win the titles.

EVIL and Sanada win the IWGP Tag-Team Championships

Cody vs Juice Robinson (for the IWGP United States Championship)

Executive Vice President of the newly announced AEW defended the IWGP United States Championship agaisnt Juice Robinson.

Cody charged at Juice even before the bell rang and it backfired. Juice saw it coming and took Cody out, causing Brandi to come cover her husband as Juice headed to the top rope. Robinson hesitated and Cody took advantage, sending Juice shoulder-first into the ringpost.

Cody had the referee distracted gain as Brandi came into the ring and hit Juice with a spear followed by a series of punches. This led to the referee ejecting Brandi from ringside.

Juice countered Cody and hit a Cross Rhodes, Cody’s signature moves. Cody replied by hitting Juice’s finisher, the Pulp Friction. He then took off his belt and hit Robinson with it.

Juice came back strong and the finish was decisive. Juice had Cody where he wanted and hitting him with the left hand of god followed by the Pulp Friction to win the IWGP United States Championship.

Juice Robinson def. Cody

KUSHIDA vs Taiji Ishimori (for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

KUSHIDA and Ishimori are two of the best in the world in their weight class.

This match saw KUSHIDA’s speed take on Ishimori’s superior strength. KUSHIDA replied to a sliding German Suplex with a 450 Splash which he maneuvered into a Crossface. Ishimori powered out and locked in a Crossface of his own.

Ishimori was favouring his left arm at this point and KUSHIDA took advantage with a Hoverboard Lock on the left arm.

Ishimore hit back with a knee strike and then a standing double stomp. He followed it up with the Bloody Cross to win the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship.

Taiji Ishimori def. KUSHIDA

Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White

The story going into this match was Gedo turning on long-time friend Okada to align himself with Jay White who he saw as the future.

This match got heated fast and spilled out to ringside. White was in complete control early on, hitting a Saito Suplex followed by a cravat lock. As Okada clotheslined White over the barricade, Gedo came and attacked him from behind.

Okada followed it up with a dive over the top over the barricade into White and Gedo before dragging his opponent back into the ring. Okada then hit a flying elbow drop from the top rope but White countered it.

Gedo tried to distract Okada at this point as White came at him with a steel chair. Okada ducked the chairshot and hit White with a dropkick.

White countered a Tombstone and replied with a Blade Runner out of nowhere and beat Okada.

Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White

Chris Jericho (C) vs Tetsuya Naito (for the IWGP Intercontinental Champion)

Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito faced each other in a No DQ match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Naito didn’t even wait for the bell to ring and attacked Jericho immediately.

Naito took control before Jericho hit back with a kendo stick as the LIJ leader went for a suicide dive. Jericho hit Naito with the kendo stick followed by a springboard dropkick, sending Naito crashing out to ringside. The two of them fight their way into the crowd and into the announcer’s area. Jericho hit a DDT onto the announcer’s table.

Jericho continued his dominance, hitting a Lionsault. Naito had Jericho stranded in the ring post. He then spat in Jericho’s face before hitting him with a neckbreaker.

Jericho locked in the Walls of Jericho but Naito grabbed a kendo stick and whacked him with it in the mid section. Jericho took out steel chairs from under the ring and went to strike Naito, hitting him in the gut and then across the back.