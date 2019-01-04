Wrestle Kingdom 13 News: New stipulation added to Jericho vs Naito

Chris Jericho will defend the IWGP Intercontinental Championship later today at Wrestle Kingdom 13 against Tetsuya Naito.

New Japan Pro Wrestling just announced that the Intercontinental Championship match will now be No DQ as per Chris Jericho’s request.

The feud between Jericho and Naito has been heated and their contract signing ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 13 saw Jericho powerbomb the challenger through a table.

You can check out the full Wrestle Kingdom 13 match card below:

Kenny Omega vs Hiroshi Tanahashi (for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Chris Jericho vs Tetsuya Naito (for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White

KUSHIDA vs Taiji Ishimori (for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

Cody vs Juice Robinson (for the IWGP United States Championship)

Guerrillas of Destiny vs EVIL and SANADA vs The Young Bucks (for the IWGP Tag-Team Championships)

Tomohiro Ishii vs Zack Sabre Jr. (for the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs Roppongi 3K (for the IWGP Jr. Tag-Team Championships)

Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay (for the NEVER Openweight Championship)

Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contenders for NEVER Openweight six-man titles