Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place this Friday from the Tokyo Dome. ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada spoke to NJPW.com ahead of his match against Jay White on Friday. In the run-up to Wrestle Kingdom, Okada’s close friend and longtime ally Gedo turned on him to align with ‘Switchblade’ and Bullet Club OG.

Okada gave his thoughts on not being in the main-event of the Tokyo Dome show saying:

“The Dome is always the Dome. So the setting hasn’t changed. But the scenario, not a main event, not a title match. What’s that even like? I can’t remember, so I want to see for myself. I might get pumped up just like a title match, or it might be very different. I won’t know until January 4th, so I’m kinda excited, honestly.”

‘The Rainmaker’ was also asked if he thought Jay White was a fitting opponent for him on NJPW’s biggest show of the year:

“I do. I really think he’s become a fitting opponent for that stage. I’m really surprised that he’s gotten to that point.”

Okada also gave his thoughts on 2019 and the upcoming show in Madison Square Garden:

“Okada: Well, there’s a lot of exciting events announced. We have to show Sapporo and Osaka how awesome New Japan is in February as well. Every year, the company’s moving onward and upward and that means we as wrestlers have to step up our game, too. The business gears and the in ring gears have to be in sync with one another. For now, MSG is on the horizon, that’s one really exciting thing to look forward to, but we have to tear it up in all the other towns we head to before then.”

