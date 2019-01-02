NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place in the Tokyo Dome on 4th January 2019. Scroll down for Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results, match card and more.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 Match Card

Main card

Kenny Omega vs Hiroshi Tanahashi (for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Chris Jericho vs Tetsuya Naito (for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White

KUSHIDA vs Taiji Ishimori (for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

Cody vs Juice Robinson (for the IWGP United States Championship)

Guerrillas of Destiny vs EVIL and SANADA vs The Young Bucks (for the IWGP Tag-Team Championships)

Tomohiro Ishii vs Zack Sabre Jr. (for the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs Roppongi 3K (for the IWGP Jr. Tag-Team Championships)

Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay (for the NEVER Openweight Championship)

Pre-show

Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contenders for NEVER Openweight six-man titles

Wrestle Kingdom 13 start times (main card)

SGT: 4PM

IST: 130PM

US Eastern Time: 3AM

US Pacific Time: 12AM

More on Wrestle Kingdom 13

Gedo turned on friend and ally Kazuchika Okada in the lead up to WK13 to align himself with Jay White and Bullet Club OG. You can check out the history between Okada and Gedo below:

Wrestle Kingdom 13 – Streaming info and where to watch

You can watch Wrestle Kingdom 13 by signing up for New Japan World here.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 results will be updated when the show starts…