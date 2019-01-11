Chris Jericho recently signed with All Elite Wrestling and was revealed as part of their roster at the Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville Florida last Tuesday.

Jericho later spoke to Busted Open Radio and revealed more details about a potential television deal for AEW:

“As far as TV goes, I mean that’s one of the things, I wouldn’t have gone to All Elite if there wasn’t a strong TV deal on the table and there’s a couple that I know that are on the table that are like, ‘Wow, that’s what they need.’ By me joining the company I think fans, and wrestlers most importantly think, ‘holy shit, if Jericho went there this is the real deal.’ And yes, the television deals that are being talked about, once again nothing is set in stone, but if it’s one of the three that I know people will go okay this is the real deal.”

Chris Jericho words bode well for All Elite Wrestling’s future and their arrival could signify the biggest change to pro wrestling in the United States since WWE bought WCW in 2001.