All Elite Wrestling: Every wrestler signed so far

All Elite Wrestling was confirmed earlier this month and with Tony Khan as President, AEW could turn out to be one of WWE’s biggest competitors in the future. Cody and The Young Bucks will serve as Executive VP’s.

All Elite Wrestling’s first show, All In 2: Double or Nothing, will take place in Las Vegas on May 25th.

With all the excitement surrounding AEW, let’s take a look at their confirmed roste.

All Elite Wrestling confirmed roster

Cody

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

Chris Jericho

Hangman Page

Joey Janela and Penelope Ford

Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky (SCU)

Stronghearts (stable from Oriental Wrestling Entertainment)

Britt Baker

Pac

MJF

Brandi Rhodes (Chief Branding Officer)

Check out the video of Chris Jericho signing his AEW contract below:

Former WWE Superstar Billy Gunn will act as a producer in AEW:

Former WWE star Pac aka Neville also showed up at the All In rally in Jacksonville: