10 Things you need to know about All Elite Wrestling

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks were three of the hottest Independent Wrestlers in pro-wrestling last year. With the coming of the new year, they announced the launch of their own wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling. Following their venture in promoting with All In, fans are excited for what this means for wrestling as a whole.

In this article, we will discuss 10 things that you need to know about All Elite Wrestling.

Founding Members of the Promotion



Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are the Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling. There were plenty of hints dropped on their Being the Elite show on Youtube about the promotion in the past year. The three of them were also crucial to the booking if the All In pay-per-view event held in 2018.

The President

While Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks may be the wrestlers involved in the promotion, they have a huge corporate backing. Tony Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL, is leading the corporate side of the promotion. Khan is the founder of the wrestling promotion.

First Event

On the 1st of January, 2019, the Elite announced the formation of All Elite Wrestling on their Youtube show. They also announced the inaugural event of the company, Double or Nothing. No venue or date for the event has been announced but further details might be revealed in a rally on the 8th of January.

Possible conflict with WWE

All Elite Wrestling may have friction with WWE even before their first event. The Double or Nothing rally will be held on the 8th of January. The rally will take place in the parking lot of the West Club at the TIAA Bank Field, which is the home ground of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the same night in Jacksonville, WWE’s SmackDown Live will also be taking place. WWE’s management may not take this conflict in the best spirit.

Other confirmed members

Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Cody Rhodes, is set to be a ‘key figure’ in the Women’s division of the promotion. Also signed to the promotion is ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, who signed alongside Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

The latest addition to the promotion is a wrestler who performed at All In, Britt Baker.

Connections with Chris Jericho

Before there was talk about All Elite Wrestling, it was Chris Jericho who was linked to Tony Khan. There were rumours in the pro-wrestling world where it seemed like Chris Jericho would be founding a new promotion with the backing of Khan. Jericho denied the rumour on social media, putting an end to the speculation. Now with the foundation of All Elite Wrestling, fans will be on watch to see if Jericho signs with the promotion. He is currently one of the top free agents in the pro-wrestling world and would be a huge addition to the roster.

Kenny Omega may not be a part of AEW

With his friends, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks being such an inexorable part of All Elite Wrestling, fans were expecting the involvement of Kenny Omega. Omega, however, has remained silent. At this point, with Omega’s contract coming to an end in January, there is speculation that he might be going to WWE instead. There have been rumours abound about Omega signing with WWE as they are giving him an opportunity to explore his gaming interest as well.

Potential next event

With Double or Nothing announced as the inaugural event for All Elite Wrestling, it bears mentioning that the name of their next event may be revealed as well. Alongside filing for trademarks for All Elite Wrestling and Double or Nothing, they also filed for a trademark for All Out and Tuesday Night Dynamite. These might be some indications as to the next events they have in mind.

B.J. Whitmer

Another member of the All Elite Wrestling family is none other than Ring of Honor‘s own B.J. Whitmer. While being a professional wrestler early in his career, he is most well known for being a world champion in Ring of Honor and the work he has done there backstage as a producer. He has joined All Elite Wrestling in a backstage capacity as well, having resigned his position at Ring of Honor.

Television Deal

All Elite Wrestling may be a fledgling promotion, but they are already making waves. They have already been in talks with several television networks for a television deal. Although the names of these networks are yet to be revealed, starting off with a television deal will do them a lot of good. With the backing of a name like Tony Khan, these contracts may not be out of their reach either.