Should Tottenham Hotspur sign anyone?

While most of the big domestic leagues are enjoying a summer vacation, teams are still busy as they go through transfer talks to strengthen their line-up.

In the English Premier League, most clubs have scrambled around and signed players to beat out on the August 9th deadline.

With a shorter window to try to acquire and sell players, prices have fluctuated but big teams have parted with their stars in hopes of signing new names to strengthen their position in the league.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are just a few teams who have been busy in the transfer window, but there is one squad that has been particularly silent, Tottenham Hotspur.

One of only three teams (Everton and Burnley are the others) that have yet to sign a new player in the English Premier League, many are questioning whether they are doing the right thing to help them in the coming season.

NO NEW FACES BUT CORE STILL INTACT

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has done well since his arrival at Tottenham and his guidance led the team to finish third in the table last season.

With the team close to challenging for the top spot, it was initially thought that they would make a splash in the transfer market but Pochettino, along with the Tottenham brass, has yet to sign in anyone new.

It could be possible that they are contented with the squad they currently have, as despite not signing anyone new, they have not lost a significant player in their line-up as well.

Stars like Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld were expected to leave the club at one point in time, but at the moment they are still Spurs players and no big rumours of them going are circulating at the moment.

It could be possible that the impressive FIFA World Cup performances of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Keiran Trippier and Hugo Lloris has given Pochettino the hope that they still have enough to challenge other teams who have spent during the summer.

Furthermore, Lucas Moura’s arrival in the January transfer window also deepened Tottenham’s midfield and they certainly have good names who can certainly help the team.

TOTTENHAM POTENTIAL SIGNINGS

Despite still being without a new face in the team, Tottenham have been linked to a few players that could greatly help them in their title challenge.

Nice run out and another win, thanks to the fans again for been brilliant as always ❤ pic.twitter.com/pV7yhLDjMc — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) July 21, 2018

The biggest name currently being linked with Spurs is Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. The 22-year-old attacking star has made waves with his great play for the Villans and Tottenham are likely to shell out a huge sum if they want the youngster to join the team.

Another player that Tottenham are reportedly targeting is Wilfred Zaha. The right winger currently plays for Crystal Palace and has proven to be the team’s best player. He made clear of his intentions to play in another team after rejecting a contract extension with the club and Pochettino and Tottenham brass should make him a priority signing as well.

Unfortunately, there are talks that he is worth around €79 million which may prove to be a big hurdle for team chairman Daniel Levy to overcome.

SHOULD THEY SIGN NEW PLAYERS?

Despite having a great squad and chemistry that helped them finish third last season, Tottenham still need to sign at least one or two players in order to continue their trend upward in the European football landscape.

Christian Eriksen and Kane are still certainly great players and will help Tottenham in the coming season, but it might be a difficult task especially with other clubs improving drastically.

Furthermore, as Pochettino and Spurs continue to improve, they will also be expected to perform under the bright lights of Europe as the UEFA Champions League should also be taken into consideration. Battling against the toughest players across Europe may be a tall task and while the current line-up may be impressive, losing one to injury may be catastrophic especially if Tottenham cannot substitute one who is as capable as the one he is replacing.

Levy and Tottenham are known to be tough negotiators and are shrewd in their business, but with a shortened transfer window, there might be not time for long discussions as other teams may end up swooping in and signing their targets quickly if Spurs show slight hesitation.

There are only two more weeks left until August 9th and Tottenham should at least try to get someone to further help the team’s goals.