Stable Gisin to fly home after horror crash

A further update on Marc Gisin’s condition is expected after he has undergone more tests in his homeland.

Marc Gisin will return to Switzerland for further medical investigations on Saturday after a horrific crash in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill at Val Gardena.

The Swiss Olympian was airlifted to hospital in Bolzano after losing control prior to a jump and landing heavily on his side.

Gisin was knocked unconscious for what his sister, Michelle, said was “a very long time”, but she stated that he is in a stable condition after coming round.

The 30-year-old, who crashed in Kitzbuhel in January 2015 and sustained a concussion and a bleed on the brain, has been cleared to return to his homeland and an update on his condition is expected on Sunday.

A tweet from the Swiss Ski Team said: “His condition is so stable that he can be flown back to Switzerland tonight for further investigation.

“The exact diagnoses of his injuries are expected tomorrow Sunday afternoon.”

Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and Alexis Pinturault were among the fellow skiers to send their best wishes to Gisin on social media.