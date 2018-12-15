Mikaela Shiffrin and Alexis Pinturault wished Marc Gisin well after the Swiss suffered a nasty crash on Saturday.
Marc Gisin was airlifted to hospital after a heavy crash during the men’s FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill at Val Gardena on Saturday.
The 30-year-old lost his footing ahead of a jump and landed hard on his side, with the blow appearing to knock him unconscious.
Gisin, who crashed in Kitzbuhel in January 2015 and sustained a concussion and a bleed on the brain, was treated on the snow before being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Bolzano.
“Marc is awake and his condition is stable. He was unconscious for a very long time,” Gisin’s sister Michelle, who is also an alpine skier, told Blick.
Reigning women’s overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin and Alexis Pinturault wished Gisin well via social media.
Praying that Marc is okay
— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) December 15, 2018
crossing my fingers for @marcgisin ! Hope he is okey…
— Alexis Pinturault (@AlexPinturault) December 15, 2018