‘Do you need an electrician?’ – Sparky Cross offers to light up Alexandra Palace again

Rob Cross offered to return to his former trade on his day off when there was a power cut at Alexandra Palace

Rob Cross put ‘the power’ out at the PDC World Darts Championship in January but he offered to turn it back on at Alexandra Palace on Friday.

Cross fought back to beat Jeffrey de Zwaan on Thursday and organisers might have been wishing the defending champion was in action again when the lights went out during the afternoon session on day two.

Paul Nicholson was about to throw in the first leg of his match against Kevin Burness when it went dark in the famous London venue.

Cross was an electrician before turning professional but showed all the tricks of his current trade to beat Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor in the final on New Year’s Day.

He offered to light up the prestigious event again on his day off, replying with: “Do you need an electrician?” after a PDC Darts tweet of: “Lights out at Ally Pally. Unexpectedly, there is a delay in play here.”

Burness was seeing clearly after the power returned, easing to a 3-0 win.