Prigoda smashes world record, Hosszu dethroned in Hangzhou

Kirill Prigoda shattered the world record to take 200-metre breaststroke gold on day three of the Short-Course World Swimming Championships, while there was a rare failure for Katinka Hosszu in Hangzhou.

Prigoda raised the roof in the first race of the evening session, dominating his rivals to set a new record mark of two minutes 0.16 seconds on Thursday.

The Russian took the title in style, bettering the previous quickest time of 2:00.44 set by Germany's Marco Koch two years ago.

Qin Haiyang took silver, with defending champion Koch having to settle for the third step on the podium.





When you break a #WR and you are asked "how do you feel?" and you go: "I'm so tired now" Good job Kirill Prigoda! in the 200m Breastroke!#FINA #FINAHangzhou2018🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/KzlWQyfk36 — FINA (@fina1908) December 13, 2018





The United States broke the 4x50m mixed medley relay world record, a time of 1:36.40 giving the team a fifth relay gold of the week.

South African star Chad Le Clos won a fourth consecutive 100m butterfly, coming out on top in a duel with American Caeleb Dressel.

Le Clos touched the wall in 48.50secs to take gold after winning silver over double the distance this week.

Hosszu missed out on a medal in the 200m backstroke final, finishing fourth as Lisa Bratton dethroned the Hungarian great, with Kathleen Baker making it a United States one-two and Emily Seebohm third for Australia.

Wang Jianjiahe, the 16-year-old from China, dominated the women's 800m freestyle final and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands took the 100m freestyle crown.