Prigoda smashes world record, Hosszu dethroned in Hangzhou

Russian Kirill Prigoda took one of two world records to fall in Hangzhou with a breaststroke masterclass on Thursday.

Kirill Prigoda shattered the world record to take 200-metre breaststroke gold on day three of the Short-Course World Swimming Championships, while there was a rare failure for Katinka Hosszu in Hangzhou.

Prigoda raised the roof in the first race of the evening session, dominating his rivals to set a new record mark of two minutes 0.16 seconds on Thursday.

The Russian took the title in style, bettering the previous quickest time of 2:00.44 set by Germany's Marco Koch two years ago.

Qin Haiyang took silver, with defending champion Koch having to settle for the third step on the podium. 



The United States broke the 4x50m mixed medley relay world record, a time of 1:36.40 giving the team a fifth relay gold of the week.

South African star Chad Le Clos won a fourth consecutive 100m butterfly, coming out on top in a duel with American Caeleb Dressel.

Le Clos touched the wall in 48.50secs to take gold after winning silver over double the distance this week.

Hosszu missed out on a medal in the 200m backstroke final, finishing fourth as Lisa Bratton dethroned the Hungarian great, with Kathleen Baker making it a United States one-two and Emily Seebohm third for Australia.

Wang Jianjiahe, the 16-year-old from China, dominated the women's 800m freestyle final and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands took the 100m freestyle crown.

 

