Eight years after his first gold, Cameron van der Burgh set a new championship record to take the 100-metre breaststroke title in Hangzhou.

Cameron van der Burgh rolled back the years to win 100-metre breaststroke gold and Katinka Hosszu added another two medals to her tally on day two of the Short-Course World Swimming Championships.

Van der Burgh set a new championship record in Hangzhou on Wednesday to regain a title he won for the first time in Dubai eight years ago.

The South African touched the wall in 56.01 seconds, taking gold ahead of Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus and Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki.

Hosszu successfully defended her 400-metre individual medley title on the opening day and the Hungarian sensation was back on the podium twice on day two.

South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh was looking to roll back the years in the Men's 100m Breaststroke.

The 29-year-old increased her tally to 15 golds but had to settle for a silver in the 100m backstroke final after being denied by Olivia Smoliga.

Hosszu claimed back-to-back 200m butterfly titles, with Kelsi Dahlia taking silver and Suzuka Hasegawa bronze.

American Smoliga pipped Hosszu later in the evening on another successful day for the United States, which saw the team smash world records in the 4x50m mixed freestyle final and the 4x50m women’s medley.

Ryan Murphy was crowned 100m backstroke champion and Blake Pieroni was another American to take gold in the 200m freestyle.

Jamaican Alia Atkinson became the first woman to win four 50m breaststroke medals in this competition.