For the 14th time in her career Katinka Hosszu won Short-Course World Swimming Championship gold with victory in the individual medley.

Katinka Hosszu continued her domination at the Short-Course World Swimming Championships as she successfully retained her 400-metre individual medley title in Hangzhou.

Hosszu’s victory on Tuesday takes her to a record 14 golds and 23 medals in total at world level, the Hungarian winning by four minutes.

Melanie Margalis claimed silver for the United States, with Fantine Lesaffre completing the podium on the opening day of competition in China.

While Hosszu was celebrating, Chad Le Clos suffered his first defeat in the butterfly at the Short-Course Worlds since 2012 as Daiya Seto claimed gold in the 200m.

Seto took three tenths out of Le Clos’ world record in the process, the Japanese coming home in 1:48.24.

Le Clos had to settle for silver as he was beaten by 0.08 seconds.

WORLD RECORD ALERT Pride of Japan , @daiya_seto, is the new #WorldRecord holder in the #200Fly! What a race, Daiya, you were astonishing! pic.twitter.com/SP7Bs1WyL7 — FINA (@fina1908) December 11, 2018

Elsewhere there were gold medal for 400m freestyler Danas Rapsys, Ariarne Titmus over 200m freestyle and both American 4x100m freestyle squads – the men beating the world record they set nine years ago.

China’s Wang Shun gave the home crowd something to cheer about in the men’s 200m individual medley, the 24-year-old successfully defending his crown from two years ago.