Two Chinese snooker players, Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng, have been banned by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) after admitting to match-fixing.

Yu, ranked 52nd in the world, has been suspended for 10 years and nine months from May 2018, after it was found that on five occasions he fixed matches across a two-and-a-half-year period. He was also ordered to pay £20,823.80 in costs to the WPBSA.

World number 44 Cao, meanwhile, admitted fixing three matches in 2016 and has been banned for six years, two and a half of which will be served unconditionally, with the remainder suspended.

Cao was forced to pay £15,558 to the WPBSA.