Indonesia sports awards winners announced

The Indonesia Sports Awards (ISA) 2018 were held today in the nation’s capital, Jakarta. The event, organized to felicitate the leading athletes in their respective fields, saw a number of national level athletes and personalities receive awards for their achievements.
The awards were also handed out to coaches, talented young athletes and also included the special lifetime achievement award.
The full list of achievements and the winners of the respective awards was compiled by CNN Indonesia and included the following:
Favorite Individual Athlete: Anthony Ginting (2018 Badminton Games)
Favorite Disability Individual Athlete: Jendi Panggabean (Swimming for the Asian Para Games 2018)
Favorite Women’s Athletes: Lindswell Kwok (2018 Taekwondo Asian Games)
Most Favorite Disability Individual Athlete: Syuci Indriyani (Swimming for the Asian Para Games 2018)
Favorite Mixed Pair: Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir. The coach represented.
Favorite Mixed Disability Pair: Bahyu Tri Mulyo / Hamida Asian Para Table Tennis Games 2018
Favorite Son Pair: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo / Marcus Fernaldi Gideon
Favorite Disability Men’s Couple: Men’s Asian Para Games Table Tennis Couple 2018: Dian David Mickael Jacobs / Komet Akbar
Favorite Couple: Greysia Polii / Apriani Rahayu
Favorite Disability Princess Pair: Games Badminton Leani Ratri Oktira / Khalimatus Sadiyah
Favorite Women’s Disability Team Athlete: Trio Pecatur
Womens Rapid VI-B1 Teams: Wilma Margaretha Sinaga, Debi Ariesta, Tati Karhati
Favorite Women’s Team Athlete: 2018 Asian Games Women’s Badminton Team
Favorite Disability Men’s Team: Asian Para Games Badminton Team 2018
Favorite Team: U-16 Men’s Football Team in the 2016 AFF Cup
Lifetime Award: Christian Hadinata
Coach of the sport of the year: Bob Hasan
Talented Young Athlete Of The Year: Lalu Zohri
Coach of the Year: Heri Indra Pirdadi (Badminton)