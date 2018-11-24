Indonesia sports awards winners announced

The Indonesia Sports Awards (ISA) 2018 were held today in the nation’s capital, Jakarta. The event, organized to felicitate the leading athletes in their respective fields, saw a number of national level athletes and personalities receive awards for their achievements.

The awards were also handed out to coaches, talented young athletes and also included the special lifetime achievement award.

The full list of achievements and the winners of the respective awards was compiled by CNN Indonesia and included the following:

Favorite Individual Athlete: Anthony Ginting (2018 Badminton Games)

Favorite Disability Individual Athlete: Jendi Panggabean (Swimming for the Asian Para Games 2018)

Favorite Women’s Athletes: Lindswell Kwok (2018 Taekwondo Asian Games)

Most Favorite Disability Individual Athlete: Syuci Indriyani (Swimming for the Asian Para Games 2018)

Favorite Mixed Pair: Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir. The coach represented.

Favorite Mixed Disability Pair: Bahyu Tri Mulyo / Hamida Asian Para Table Tennis Games 2018

Favorite Son Pair: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo / Marcus Fernaldi Gideon

Favorite Disability Men’s Couple: Men’s Asian Para Games Table Tennis Couple 2018: Dian David Mickael Jacobs / Komet Akbar

Favorite Couple: Greysia Polii / Apriani Rahayu

Favorite Disability Princess Pair: Games Badminton Leani Ratri Oktira / Khalimatus Sadiyah

Favorite Women’s Disability Team Athlete: Trio Pecatur

Womens Rapid VI-B1 Teams: Wilma Margaretha Sinaga, Debi Ariesta, Tati Karhati

Favorite Women’s Team Athlete: 2018 Asian Games Women’s Badminton Team

Favorite Disability Men’s Team: Asian Para Games Badminton Team 2018

Favorite Team: U-16 Men’s Football Team in the 2016 AFF Cup

Lifetime Award: Christian Hadinata

Coach of the sport of the year: Bob Hasan

Talented Young Athlete Of The Year: Lalu Zohri

Coach of the Year: Heri Indra Pirdadi (Badminton)