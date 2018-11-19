Five-time world champion Van Barneveld announces retirement plan

Legendary Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld says next season will be his last as a professional after over five decades at the top.

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld will retire after the 2019-20 PDC World Championship.

Van Barneveld will go down as one of the greats, having won four BDO world titles before beating old foe Phil Taylor in 2007 to be crowned PDC champion.

The 51-year-old, who has 15 major titles to his name, says next season will be his last after over three decades as a professional.

He tweeted: “All good things come to an end.

“For over 35 years I have been competing at the top of darts. With high peaks and deep lows. With 5 beautiful world titles and many other trophies I have won.

“I have seen many countries and met a lot of people. This sport brought me everything I could hope for and I will always be grateful for that.

“But I have decided that 2019 will be my final year as a professional darts player. I hope to see all my fans again next year to be able to say goodbye and then put my darts down.”