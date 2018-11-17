In a rather bizarre sequence of events, Scotland’s Gary Anderson was accused by Netherlands’ Wesley Harms of breaking wind during their match at the Grand Slam of Darts, which contributed to the latter’s 10-2 defeat.

Harms looked off-color throughout the match, but during the post-match interview, he levelled accusations at Anderson for farting repeatedly and leaving a “fragrant smell” on the platform.

“It’ll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose,” Hames said to Dutch TV station RTL7L. On hearing that Anderson had blamed him instead for the incidents, Hames retorted, “If the boy [Anderson] thinks I’ve farted he’s 1010% wrong. I swear on my children’s lives that it was not my fault. I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it. So I’m not going to lie about farting on stage.”

Anderson though vehemently denied the claims, laying the blame at Harms’ feet instead.

“It definitely came from table-side and it was eggs, rotten eggs, but not from me,” retorted the Scotsman. “Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs so that’s why I was thinking it was him. It definitely wasn’t me.

Anderson wasn’t done with that though as he continued: “It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out. If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it.”

Whatever happened on stage seemed to have worked in Anderson’s favor though as his comfortable victory propelled him into the quarterfinals.