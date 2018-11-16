Despite impressive performances by athletes, India likely to get 22 % sports budget cut

India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to take a budget cut, due to low spending during the first half of the fiscal year, reports Times of India.

Indian athletes have been taking huge strides recently but it seems that the government has turned a blind eye to the process. According to reports in India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to take a budget cut of 22%.

TOI reports that the Sports departments which come under the ministry could see their budget reduce by as much as Rs. 350 Crores (Roughly 49 Million USD). Moreover, the Youth Affairs departments are also set to see their budget but by Rs. 139 Crores (Roughly 20 Million USD); which means that the total budget set to be cut is Rs. 490 Crores out of the Rs. 2196 Crores allocated.

The Indian news outlet even goes on to report that an effort has been made by the ministry to contact the department of expenditure under the finance ministry in a bid to restore the original budget.

The news regarding the fiscal cuts comes at a time when the ministry is preparing for the Khelo India Games, a programme launched in January 2018 to identify and finance talent.

In terms of sports, India has achieved some remarkable feats within the calendar year. The nation took part in three huge multi-sport events this year- The Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, and the Youth Olympic Games- improving in all three.

The Indian contingent for the 2018 Commonwealth Games won 66 medals, two better than the previous edition. On the other hand, the contingent for the 2018 Asian Games went back home with 69 medals, 12 better than the 2014 edition. Indian athletes at the Youth Olympic Games won 13 medals, beating their previous record of 8, which was set in 2010.