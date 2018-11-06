Cross Counter wins Melbourne Cup to end Godolphin wait

Godolphin secured a first ever Melbourne Cup win thanks to Cross Counter.
Cross Counter ended Godolphin’s wait for a first Melbourne Cup win, claiming victory in the famous race on Tuesday.
With Kerrin McEvoy on board, Cross Counter came down the outside to edge Marmelo and A Prince of Arran on a rainy day at Flemington.
The win – the first by a British-trained horse – finally brought a Melbourne Cup success to Godolphin, while it was McEvoy’s third, adding to his victories on Brew (2000) and Almandin (2016).
“Firstly, I’d just like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed [bin Rashid Al Maktoum] and Godolphin for giving us the opportunity to be here,” winning trainer Charlie Appleby told Racing.com.
“It’s been on the bucket list for a long time as we know and I’m just fortunate to be in the driving seat to produce these horses and hopefully the right horses.”
“Down the back straight I could see what he was trying to do, he got himself into a nice racing position and turning for home he just needed to find the gaps.
“Once he found those and the horse had a clear run I was far from confident but I knew he’d be doing his best work up that straight.”
