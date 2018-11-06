USA Gymnastics (USAG) is facing potentially losing its status as the sport’s governing body.

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) filed a complaint that will seek to revoke USA Gymnastics’ recognition as the sport’s national governing body.

USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland released a statement saying it was a situation where there were no “perfect solutions”.

“Today the United States Olympic Committee has filed a complaint initiating a Section 8 proceeding against USA Gymnastics, seeking to revoke USAG’s recognition as a member National Governing Body of the USOC. This is a situation in which there are no perfect solutions,” she said.

“Seeking to revoke recognition is not a conclusion that we have come too easily. In the short-term, we have to work to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play. We are building plans to do just that.

“In the long-term, it will be the critically important responsibility of the recognised Gymnastics NGB, whether the existing organisation or a new one, to lead gymnastics in the United States and build on the supportive community of athletes and clubs that can carry the sport forward for decades to come.

“We are prepared to identify and help build such an organisation.”

The move by the USOC comes after years of complaints about the national governing body’s handling of sexual assault allegations, including that of Larry Nassar, the former USAG national team doctor who was convicted for criminal sexual conduct.

It will allow for the national committee to take over the operations as the sport’s governing body, especially the high-performance team, which will be under the management of the USOC for the foreseeable future.

The USAG board of directors released their own statement that said, in part, they were committed to the health and safety of their members.

“We want you to know, we will continue to serve the thousands of young athletes, coaches, club owners, judges and administrators who make up our organisation,” the statement read.

“Our commitment will always be to ensure the health and safety of our members while they pursue their love of the sport. We know this continues to be a difficult time for our organisation, and we are so appreciative of all that you do to support our gymnastics community.”

Along with Hirshland’s announcement of the filing, there was an open letter to the gymnastics community that outlined the process.

In it, she stated a review panel will be selected and a hearing will be held that will then issue a report and recommendation. After these steps, the USOC board will vote to continue to recognise USAG or to officially revoke its status.