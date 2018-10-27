Worley wins season-opening giant slalom in Solden

Tessa Worley mastered the snow in fog to win for the first time on the Rettenbach Glacier in the opening race of the season.

Tessa Worley started the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom with a first victory in Solden and Mikaela Shiffrin finished third in difficult conditions on Saturday.

Worley attacked on the steep upper reaches of the Rettenbach Glacier to move from third place after her first run to the top step of the podium.

The French 2016-17 giant slalom world champion mastered the snow and fog to edge out Federica Brignone – leader after the opening run – by 0.35 seconds.

Reigning overall world champion Shiffrin filled the podium, but it was very much Worley’s day as she won at the famous Austrian resort for the first time at the 12th attempt.

“It was incredibly hard, it was a fight. I’m happy I managed to ski like I used to,” said Worley.

“It’s a tough hill, Solden is a place as a grand slalom skier you want to win once in your career and I’m really proud I achieved it.”

Defending giant slalom champion Viktoria Rebensburg dropped from second after her first run to fourth.