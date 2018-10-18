O’Sullivan makes 147 at ‘hellhole’

Having criticized the venue for the English Open earlier in the week, Ronnie O’Sullivan made his 15th career maximum on Wednesday.

Ronnie O’Sullivan made a 147 break at the English Open on Wednesday at a venue he had described as a “hellhole” earlier in the week.

O’Sullivan, a five-time world champion, recorded his 15th career maximum against Allan Taylor at the English Open, which is being hosted at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley.

The 42-year-old had been dismissive of the venue on Monday, complaining about the stench of “urine” after his opening victory over Kurt Maflin.

O’Sullivan told the BBC: “It’s such a bad venue, it demotivates you to want to play. This is about as bad as I’ve ever seen. It’s a bit of a hellhole.

“I don’t know what this gaff is, but I’ve just done an interview and all I can smell is urine.”