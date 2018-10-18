Other Sports |

O’Sullivan makes 147 at ‘hellhole’

Multiple world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan

Having criticized the venue for the English Open earlier in the week, Ronnie O’Sullivan made his 15th career maximum on Wednesday.

Ronnie O’Sullivan made a 147 break at the English Open on Wednesday at a venue he had described as a “hellhole” earlier in the week.

O’Sullivan, a five-time world champion, recorded his 15th career maximum against Allan Taylor at the English Open, which is being hosted at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley.

The 42-year-old had been dismissive of the venue on Monday, complaining about the stench of “urine” after his opening victory over Kurt Maflin.

O’Sullivan told the BBC: “It’s such a bad venue, it demotivates you to want to play. This is about as bad as I’ve ever seen. It’s a bit of a hellhole.

“I don’t know what this gaff is, but I’ve just done an interview and all I can smell is urine.”

