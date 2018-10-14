Asian Para Games 2018: Indonesia bag eleven badminton medals as curtains fall on this edition of the Games

After eight days of the pan-Asian Paralympic Games, the competition has finally come to a close. Indonesia, who are having a busy sporting year, were the hosts of the Para Games, and finish the competition as the highest ranked ASEAN side on the medal tally.

Badminton makes its mark on Indonesia

Southeast Asian sides are known for their superiority in Badminton. Some of that was on display on the final day of the 2018 Asian Para Games, as Indonesia won eleven out of a possible thirty-six medals! Moreover, Thailand and Malaysia contributed to ASEAN’s badminton tally, by winning two and three medals on the final day, respectively.

The four gold medals for ASEAN in the sport came through Indonesian shuttlers, with Dheva Anrimusthi winning one in both Men’s Singles SU5 and Men’s Doubles SU5 category. The remaining two gold medals for Indonesia came via Doubles categories as well.

Thailand, meanwhile, finished the day with two silvers. On the other hand, Malaysia finished with all three medals being Bronze in colour. Not a bad day in the courts for ASEAN.

Malaysia win big in cycling

Malaysia’s para-cycling team helped deliver 66% of their total medals on Day eight. The remaining three came via Badminton.

While the Malaysian shuttlers could only grab three Bronze medals, there was no stopping the cycling contingent from winning golds. In fact, it was an even distribution for the Malaysian para-cyclists in the end, as they ended up with two of each.

Nur Azilia Syafinaz won the first gold medal of the day for her country, by finishing ahead of her competition in Women’s B Kilo. Compatriot Nur Syahida won the Bronze in the same event. Aiman Asyraff bagged a silver in Men’s B Kilo. However, it was his fellow countryman, Muhammad Afiq, who won Malaysia’s final gold of the day and indeed the competition.

Elsewhere, Indonesia’s only non-badminton medal came via cycling, as Sugiyanti Sri finished with a silver in Women’s B Kilo.

ASEAN finish big on the medal tally

Indonesia’s big medal haul on the ultimate day of the Asian Para Games saw them finish the day with the second highest number of medals. It further helped them finish fifth overall, behind China, South Korea, Iran, and Japan. There were two other ASEAN sides in the top 10, with both Thailand and Malaysia finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

Moving just outside the top 10, both the Philippines and Vietnam were unlucky to miss out. While the Philippines finished eleventh, with just one gold medal the difference between them and Hong Kong, Vietnam finished twelfth. Moving further downwards, one would find Singapore, who finished in the sixteenth position.

Brunie and Cambodia finished the competition without a medal, while Laos finished with a solitary gold; which was enough to see them ranked above Myanmar, who won six medals but no golds.

And with that, the Asian Para Games are finally over. Some brilliant displays were put on by the para-athletes in Indonesia over the course of the last eight days. Displays which remind us of their skills and abilities yet again.