Asian Para Games 2018: ‘ASEAN’ nations shine at the tracks on penultimate day

The 2018 Asian Para Games have gone somewhat unnoticed as they head into the final day. The multi-sport competition was hosted by Indonesia this time around and saw the ‘ASEAN’ nations stand out, as they occupy five of the top twelve slots on the medal tally.

Indonesia the big winners on Day seven

Indonesia was the big winner out of all the ASEAN countries on the penultimate day of the Asian Para Games. The hosts ranked fourth in terms of medals won on Day seven, trailing China, Japan, and Iran. In total, Indonesian para-athletes won twenty-seven medals on the seventh day, six better than the next nation on the list.

The twenty-seven medals won by Indonesia were divided among six disciplines- para-athletics, para-swimming, chess, para-badminton, cycling, lawn bowls, and table tennis. Chess, with ten medals in total and five gold, was the biggest provider in terms of medals for Indonesia.

There were victories in Racquet sports as well, with the pairing of Oktila and Sukohandoko winning the gold in Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5. Oktila also won the Silver medal in Women’s Singles SL4. Elsewhere, there were three medals apiece for Indonesia in para-athletics, para-swimming, and cycling.

Para-athletes shine at the tracks once again

Day seven marked the final day of para-athletics at this year’s Asian Para Games. Four ASEAN countries made their mark on tracks earlier, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand; with Thailand the biggest winners with six. Moreover, only para-athletes from Malaysia and Thailand brought back gold medals.

Paeyo Pongsakorn won the first gold of the day for Thailand, by finishing first in Men’s 200m T53. Compatriot Pichet Krungget joined him on the podium to complete a 1-2 finish for Thailand. Wahoram Prawat became the second Thai para-athlete of the day to bag a gold after his performance in Men’s 5000m T53/T54.

Malaysia had a better success rate in terms of gold medals won to total medals, with two of their four being awarded for finishing first. Muhammad Ziyad and Eddy Bernard the two victors.

Thailand bag six badminton medals

Badminton is a sport which is closely followed in Southeast Asia. The region has talented players in both able-bodied and para versions of the sport. Some of those players were on display on Day seven of the Asian Para Games and made their nations proud, with ASEAN countries bagging a combined ten medals in the sport.

Thailand were the biggest winners of the three Southeast Asian nations present, followed by Indonesia and Malaysia. While Indonesia and Malaysia accounted for three and one medals each, Thai shuttlers won six. However, none of the six medals won on the day were gold.

The only ASEAN gold in badminton on Day seven came via Indonesia, via the pairing of Oktila and Sukohandoko, while the remaining had to settle for silver and bronze.

The para-athletes will return tomorrow for the final day of action with four events scheduled for the day, namely- badminton, cycling, table tennis, and wheelchair basketball.