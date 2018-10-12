Asian Para Games 2018: ‘ASEAN’ nations continue to deliver in Indonesia, as the games approach the finish line

The Asian Para Games are currently underway in Indonesia, where some of the continent’s Para-athletes are going up against each other. ‘ASEAN’ nations have stood out in this edition of the para-Asiad, with Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia ranking in the Top 10 medal-winning nations; Vietnam and Philippines aren’t far behind, with the former in 11th position while the latter in 12th.

Day Six of the Asian Para Games brought with it more excitement, more action, and indeed more medals. Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam won combined Thirty-nine medals on the sixth day, across all competitions.

Para-Athletes the big winners

The sports category which saw the most ASEAN representation and medals on Day Six was Para-Athletics, with Thailand leading the pack. In total, the Thai para-athletes won Nine athletics medals on the sixth day, with Prawat Wahoram, Suneeporn Tanomwong, and Pongsakorn Paeyo delivering a Gold each.

Malaysia and Indonesia, each, won three medals in the same sport. While Malaysia’s Mohamad Ridzuan won Gold for Men’s T36 Long Jump, none from Indonesia repeated the feat. Vietnam also added three medals of their own to ASEAN’s tally, with two Bronze and one Silver.

Philippines and Singapore make do with a medal each

While their Southeast Asian neighbours celebrated several medals on the sixth day, Vietnam and Singapore had to satisfy their hunger with a solitary medal each.

For Singapore, Yip Pin Xiu brought back the Bronze medal in Women’s 50m Freestyle S4 (1-4) Swimming event. Swimming was another sport which saw a lot of Southeast Asian participation and podium finishes but more on that later.

While Singapore’s only medal of the day came at the pool, Philippines’ came at the mats. Ancheta Adeline made her nation proud by winning the Bronze medal in Para Powerlifting in the Women’s Over 86.00 Kg category. In the same event, Indonesia’s Sriaynti won the Silver medal while Nengah Widiasih won Bronze.

Malaysia, Indonesia win big in Para-cycling

Para-cycling was yet another event in which the ASEAN para-athletes did extremely well; those from Indonesia and Malaysia in particular.

A Bronze medal set the early precedent for Indonesia on Day six of the Asian Para Games. In this case, it was the Men’s C 1-5 Team Sprint squad which achieved a podium finished. The men were then followed by two individual performances of equal calibre. Sri Sugiyanti won the Silver for the home nation in Women’s B Individual Pursuit 3000M. On the other hand, Herman Halawa won Bronze in Men’s B Individual Pursuit 4000M.

Unlike the home nation, Malaysia had a Gold to celebrate in Para-cycling, coming via Syafinaz Nur Azlia in Women’s B Individual Pursuit 3000M. There were three more medals for Malaysia on the day- Two Bronze and one Silver.

Overall, Day six proved to be another good day for ASEAN. Para-Swimming also delivered medals, most notably for Vietnam. The Southeast Asian nation won one of its four medals in the sport. Para-athletes from Thailand won Bronze medals in Wheelchair Fencing and Wheelchair Tennis to round-up the day.