Asian Footvolley Championships: Singapore defeats Malaysia to reach the Semi-Final

One of the two footvolley contingents of Singapore are out to give the defending champions, Thailand a run for their money at the Asian Footvolley Championships in Bangkok. The Singaporeans have beaten the Malaysians to reach the semi-final of the annual meet.

Both the Singaporean and the Malaysian teams are potentially capable of dethroning the defending champions and give Asia a new representative to the World Footvolley Championships.

After their impressive performance at the group stages, Singapore footvolley team is now on their way to the semi-final of the Asian Footvolley Championships after beating Malaysia; 15-12. Booking a ticket to the semi-final was a tough journey for the Singaporeans as they have to suffer a major blow in the competition, with the injury of Nazri Mokhtar in the group stages. Singapore B only needed 3 points in order to win against Malaysia B when the unfortunate injury happened that caused the game to be awarded to the Malaysians as the Singaporeans won’t be able to continue on playing the game.

Proving that in spite the injury that hounded the B team, Singapore A team stepped up on their game and bounced back in order to trash Malaysia A to clinch the semi-final spot.

The semi-final and the final games are scheduled on August 7 at the Sports Authority of Thailand. Singapore A has the chance of beating a mighty Thailand B team while the Malaysia A team can also have the chance to shake up the Thailand A team in their version of the semi final match.

A battle for the third spot will quickly follow on after the the semi-final game. Although Thailand is expected to go all out and defend their title in this year’s footvolley championship offering, Singapore A and Malaysia A will still try their luck to outdo the Thais.

Photo credit: Footvolley Singapore Facebook Page

