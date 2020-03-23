Coronavirus: Dubai World Cup postponed

The lucrative Dubai World Cup is another sporting event to be postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The prestigious Dubai World Cup night has been postponed “to safeguard the health of all participants” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meydan was due to stage the 25th running of the $12million Dubai World Cup at a mouth-watering event next Saturday, but it will not go ahead.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 13,685 worldwide and organisers could take no risks.

A Dubai Racing Club statement said: “To safeguard the health of all participants, the higher organising committee of the Dubai World Cup 2020 has decided to postpone 25th edition of the global tournament to next year.”

Sporting events all over the globe have been postponed, put on hold or cancelled due to the deadly virus.