Coronavirus: Crucible blow as snooker’s World Championship falls victim to crisis

Snooker’s World Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and could now be played in July or August.

The tournament, which has been staged at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England, since 1977, becomes the latest sporting event to fall by the wayside.

It had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, with its qualifying event taking place from April 8-15.

England’s Judd Trump is the reigning world champion.

In a statement confirming the postponement, the World Snooker Tour (WST) said: “WST intends to host the final stages at the Crucible on rescheduled dates in July or August.”

WST chairman Barry Hearn said: “These are tough times for everyone but we are determined to get through it.

“Fans around the world – as well as the 144 players involved – are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible.

“Snooker players are self-employed, they need opportunities to earn prize money so we have a responsibility to them. We are currently exploring the potential to stage tournaments behind closed doors to keep the circuit alive, with more details to follow next week.

“Live televised coverage of the biggest sporting events can be an inspiration to people around the world in these challenging times, so it is important that we strive to find solutions for our tournaments.”