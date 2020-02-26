OFFICIAL: World Team Table Tennis Championships postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

On Tuesday (February 25), the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) officially confirmed that the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships, which were scheduled to be held in the city of Busan, South Korea from March 22 to March 29, has been postponed indefinitely due to chances of a Coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report by the Business Standard, an emergency contingency meeting was held between the ITTF Senior Management, the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA) and representatives of Busan, after the news of the earliest cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the city.

In the meeting, it was confirmed that the event will be postponed until further notice. The ITTF also sought to provisionally reserve the dates of June 21 to June 28 for hosting the event, while also monitoring the situation in Busan in the coming weeks.

“In light of the emerging situation in the Korea Republic and to best preserve the health and safety of players, officials and fans, the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan have been postponed with the dates of 21-28 June provisionally reserved,” an official statement by the ITTF read.

“Documents and new information will be updated in due time,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Business Standard further reports that he ITTF is currently working with the local organising committee of the World Tour Australian and Korean Opens to find suitable dates for those events, which had been scheduled to take place during 21-28 June – which is also the speculated reserve period for the postponed World Team Table Tennis Championships to take place, as mentioned earlier.