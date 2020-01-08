Skater suffers life-threatening injuries in Lausanne 2020 rehearsals

A 35-year-old was rushed to hospital after falling onto the ace at the Vaudoise Arena on Tuesday

Police have launched an investigation after a Russian woman sustained life-threatening injuries during a rehearsal for the Winter Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony in Lausanne.

A 35-year-old skater, who lives in Germany, fell five metres onto the ice at the Vaudoise Arena as she was being lifted by a metal ring attached to a cable on Tuesday.

The performer was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and police confirmed a criminal investigation is underway.

An International Olympic Committee statement said: “The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Lausanne 2020 are saddened to hear of an accident suffered by a performing artist during the opening ceremony rehearsal for the Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 that took place yesterday.

“The performing artist suffered the accident at the Vaudoise Arena, after which she was evacuated to the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) where she underwent treatment.

“The IOC and Lausanne 2020 wish the performer a fast and full recovery.”